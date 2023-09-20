Avante backs New Harbor’s buyout of Monroe Biomedical Research

Based in Chicago, New Harbor invests in lower middle-market healthcare, education, and technology-enabled services businesses.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Avante is a women and minority-owned private credit and structured equity firm

Avante invests in lower middle market businesses generating at least $3 million in cash flow

Avante Capital Partners has provided a debt and equity investment to support New Harbor Capital‘s acquisition of Monroe Biomedical Research, a North Carolina-based clinical research site. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Chicago, New Harbor invests in lower middle-market healthcare, education, and technology-enabled services businesses.

“Partnering with New Harbor Capital and being a part of the journey with Monroe Biomedical Research is a testament to our commitment to backing transformative healthcare initiatives,” said Paul Hayama, a partner at Avante Capital Partners in a statement. “MBR’s expertise in conducting clinical trials and successfully recruiting patient populations for top-tier pharma and biotech companies is unparalleled, and we are excited to play a role in their next phase of growth and innovation.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Avante is a women and minority-owned private credit and structured equity firm. Avante invests in lower middle market businesses generating at least $3 million in cash flow.