Avathon Capital buys early childhood education firm Magical Beginnings

Avathon Capital has acquired Magical Beginnings, a Massachusetts-based network of early childhood education centers in the greater Boston area. No financial terms were disclosed.

Magical Beginnings was founded in 1990 by Linda Hassapis Bonfanti.

“It’s not every day we unearth an opportunity to invest in an organization whose values align so closely with ours,” said Shawn Domanic, a principal at Avathon in a statement. “It’s a privilege to be entrusted with spearheading Magical Beginnings’ next chapter and to grow a business that delivers such meaningful outcomes for young children and educators across the field.”

Also, Avathon has named Mark Donovan as the new CEO of Magical Beginnings.

McGuireWoods served as Avathon’s legal advisor on the Magical Beginnings transaction. Brandon Ruggieri at Glovsky represented Magical Beginnings.

Based in Chicago, Avathon Capital invests in lower middle market companies in the education and workforce markets.