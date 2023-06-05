Avem Partners acquires aerostructure manufacturer Astech Engineered Products

- Avem invests in lower middle market aerospace and industrial companies
Avem Partners has acquired Santa Ana, California-based Astech Engineered Products, a maker of aerostructure solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.
True West Capital Partners provided capital in support of this acquisition.
Avem invests in lower middle market aerospace and industrial companies.
True West Capital Partners backs middle-market companies in the Western U.S.
Astech was founded in 1947.