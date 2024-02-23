Avenue Capital backs professional bull-riding team New York Mavericks

Avenue Capital's Avenue Sports Fund, which was launched to back various established teams and leagues across the globe, is the investor.

In addition to this transaction, the New York Mavericks will be joining PBR Teams, a professional bull-riders league that launched in 2022

Headquartered in New York City, Avenue Capital Group is focused primarily on making opportunistic credit and other special situations investments across the U.S., Europe and Asia

Founded in 1995 by Marc Lasry and Sonia Gardner, Avenue has about $13 billion in assets under management

Avenue Capital Group is investing in the New York Mavericks, a professional bull-riding team. No financial terms were disclosed.

Avenue Capital’s Avenue Sports Fund, which was launched to back various established teams and leagues across the globe, is the investor.

In addition to this transaction, the New York Mavericks will be joining PBR Teams, a professional bull-riders league that launched in 2022.

“The Avenue Sports Fund’s investment in the New York Mavericks represents an extraordinary opportunity to establish a professional sports team in a fast-growing, established league and bring it to the nation’s largest media market,” said Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital’s Chairman, CEO and co-founder and the leader of the Avenue Sports Fund in a statement.

Headquartered in New York City, Avenue Capital Group is focused primarily on making opportunistic credit and other special situations investments across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Avenue. Founded in 1995 by Marc Lasry and Sonia Gardner. Avenue has about $13 billion in assets under management.