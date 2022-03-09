Avista acquires Probo Medical to VHP

Varsity Healthcare Partners has sold Probo Medical to Avista Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed. Probo is a supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment.

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP”), a leading healthcare services private equity investment firm, announced today the close of its sale of Probo Medical, LLC (“Probo” or “the Company”) to Avista Capital Partners (“Avista”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VHP initially invested in Probo in September 2018, at which point Probo was focused exclusively on the U.S. ultrasound repair and resale market. Since that time, the VHP and Probo partnership has worked collaboratively to both grow and diversify the Company’s service lines, leveraging an organic and targeted acquisition strategy to expand Probo’s recurring service capabilities globally. Today, Probo offers a vertically integrated set of medical imaging products and services to customers worldwide, including equipment sales, part sales, equipment rentals, depot repair service, equipment installation and de-installation, and contractual field-based repair service. The Company also now provides its full suite of services across a spectrum of imaging modalities, including Ultrasound, PET, X-Ray, C-Arms, CT Scanners, MRI, and Mammography machines. Probo’s footprint includes fourteen facilities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Canada, breaking into international markets as demand continues to grow for refurbished imaging equipment and service solutions that extend machinery lifespan.

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, acted as lead financial advisor, Houlihan Lokey acted as co-financial advisor, and Morgan Lewis acted as legal advisor to Varsity Healthcare Partners. Ropes & Gray acted as legal advisor to Avista Capital Partners.

ABOUT PROBO MEDICAL

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment. Probo is a global leader in the medical imaging equipment market, offering a vertically-integrated set of products and services to customers worldwide, including equipment sales, part sales, equipment rentals, depot repair service, equipment installation and de-installation, and field-based repair service. For more information about Probo Medical, visit www.probomedical.com