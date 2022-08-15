Avista-backed Probo Medical buys Mi Healthcare

Mi Healthcare is led by Tim Dickinson and Mark Edwards

Probo Medical, which is is backed by Avista Capital Partners, has acquired UK-based Mi Healthcare, a provider of provider of medical imaging equipment and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

With the acquisition of Mi Healthcare, Probo will extend the reach of its diagnostic imaging equipment sales, rentals and service capabilities throughout the UK.

“Our partnership with Probo will provide a deeper and more comprehensive solution set for our customers, as well as opportunities to best support our growing team,” said Tim Dickinson, founder of Mi Healthcare, in a statement.

Avista Capital Partners invests in healthcare businesses.

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation of a vast array of imaging equipment, including ultrasound, c-arm, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, MRI and CT.

Mi Healthcare provides diagnostic imaging equipment sales, maintenance and servicing to NHS trusts and private health organizations across the UK.