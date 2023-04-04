Avista-backed WellSpring Consumer Health acquires OTC skin care brands from Bayer

The acquired brands include A+D, a diaper rash and skin protectant brand and Solarcaine, a sunburn relief brand.

WellSpring Consumer Health, which is backed by Avista Capital Partners, has acquired a portfolio of over-the-counter skin care brands from Bayer AG. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquired brands include A+D, a diaper rash and skin protectant brand and Solarcaine, a sunburn relief brand.

On the deal, Alex Yu, a partner at Avista Capital Partners, said in a statement, “This is a highly strategic acquisition for WellSpring, which not only adds established OTC brands to the WellSpring portfolio, but also provides attractive scale, future growth opportunities, and expands our presence in one of WellSpring’s core product categories. We are excited for WellSpring to continue building upon the strong heritage of these brands through innovative and high-quality new product development.”

Avista first invested in Wellspring in August 2022.

Founded in 1999 in Sarasota, Florida, WellSpring is a provider of OTC brands in the U.S. and Canada.

Based in New York, Avista Capital invests in middle-market healthcare businesses.