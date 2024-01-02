Avista Capital appoints Duchin as strategic exec

Prior to Bayer Consumer Care, Duchin served as U.S. head of OTC marketing for Merck Consumer Care

Avista Capital Partners has named Fred Duchin as a strategic executive.

Most recently, Duchin served in various senior executive roles at Bayer Consumer Care, including leading Bayer’s North American over-the-counter portfolio. Prior to Bayer Consumer Care, Duchin served as U.S. head of OTC marketing for Merck Consumer Care. Duchin also spent nearly 20 years at Schering Plough as a vice president and general manager of various consumer healthcare business units. He began his career at Nestle Foods Company and The Quaker Oats Company.

On the appointment, Alex Yu, a partner at Avista, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Fred, whom we have known for many years in his prior role at Bayer. Fred advised Avista on our platform acquisition of WellSpring Consumer Healthcare and played a critical role in WellSpring’s add-on acquisition of a portfolio of Bayer’s OTC assets. Fred’s experience, industry insight, and strong judgment make him a great fit for our team, and his perspective will be invaluable to Avista.”

Based in New York, Avista Capital invests in healthcare businesses. Avista was founded in 2005.