Avista Capital-backed Probo Medical buys National Ultrasound

National Ultrasound was founded in 2003

Based in New York, Avista Capital Partners targets middle-market companies in the domestic healthcare sector

The private equity firm was founded in 2005

Probo Medical, which is backed by Avista Capital Partners, has acquired Duluth, Georgia-based National Ultrasound, a provider of ultrasound sales, service, maintenance, repair and applications solutions to healthcare facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

Probo Medical is a provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service.

National Ultraound was founded in 2003.

“National has been a business built on relationships: with our employees, customers and OEM partners,” said Joe Williams, CEO of National in a statement. “We found the same values in Probo as we were looking for a partner that could support, and even accelerate, our growth. The depth, breadth and value proposition of Probo’s offering in ultrasound is second to none and we are excited to share that with our customers.”

Based in New York, Avista Capital Partners targets middle-market companies in the domestic healthcare sector. The private equity firm was founded in 2005.