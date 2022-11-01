Avista Capital buys Taconic Biosciences

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Avista

Taconic was founded in 1952

Avista Capital invests in healthcare businesses

Avista Capital Partners has acquired Rensselaer, New York-based Taconic Biosciences, a provider of genetically engineered research models and related services. The seller is H.I.G. Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Taconic was founded in 1952. Taconic sells across four primary product and service categories: GEMs, standard models, colony management, and custom model generation.

On the deal, Rob Girardi, a partner at Avista, said in a statement, “Our acquisition of Taconic represents Avista’s ninth investment in the outsourced pharma services sector, a testament to the value and growth potential we continue to see in the space. Given Taconic’s reputation for high-touch consultative service, diversity of high-quality models, and proven track record of innovation, we believe the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory in the attractive GEMs market.”

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Avista.

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital invests in healthcare businesses.