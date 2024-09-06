AXA IM Alts takes full ownership of CAPZA
CAPZA is a private investment platform focused on mid-market corporates across private debt and private equity in EMEA.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
CAPZA is a private investment platform focused on mid-market corporates across private debt and private equity in EMEA.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination