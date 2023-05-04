Axar Capital and Morning Calm launch real estate lending platform Morning Axe Management

Morning Axe is launching with access to about $250 million in capital.

Axar Capital Management and Morning Calm Management have launched Morning Axe Management, a real estate lending platform focused on the middle market.

“The convergence of rising rates and the decreased availability of real estate credit has created an opportunity for MAM to be a solution to borrowers looking to acquire properties or refinance existing loans. As liquidity remains scarce in the real estate capital markets, we will be well-positioned to be a preferred partner to leading sponsors,” said T.J. Heither, head of national originations at MAM in a statement. “The combination of Morning Calm and Axar Capital bring complementary skill sets, a long history of successful partnerships and significant infrastructure that will allow MAM to efficiently scale and diversify our portfolio of investments.”

Morning Calm is a real estate investment and management platform with a focus on special situation investing.

Axar invests in the corporate middle market.

Since their respective inceptions, Morning Calm and Axar have deployed over $5 billion of capital, including real estate investments in target property sectors.