B Capital appoints three partners

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK – January 27, 2022 – B Capital Group, a multi-stage global investment firm, announced today the appointment of three new partners, Matt Levinson, Karan Mohla, and Adam Seabrook, to strengthen the firm’s focus on fintech, India and Southeast Asia, and healthcare, respectively.

B Capital works with high-potential, market-leading companies that are transforming large traditional industries across geographies. The firm’s exclusive and strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) provides a competitive advantage to help its portfolio companies scale while giving founders unique access to BCG’s extensive corporate network and resources.

Howard Morgan, Chairman of B Capital, said: “We are thrilled to name Matt, Karan, and Adam as partners. They are tremendous talents who know how to help founders succeed. This move underscores our commitment to investing in great companies with the potential to transform industries around the world.”

Sheila Patel, Vice Chairman of B Capital, said: “We attract and cultivate the best investment and organizational talent in the industry. Our team creates significant value-add for portfolio founders, as does our strategic partnership with BCG – both of which are critical in the current market, when capital is not always enough.”

The new partners will further strengthen B Capital’s commitment to investing in companies that are leveraging technology to reshape legacy industries around the world:

Levinson is focused on financial technology, blockchain, and proptech investments. Prior to joining B Capital in 2022, Levinson was a venture capital investor at Fintech Collective, where he executed over 40 investments across 21 companies. A former private equity investor and entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, Levinson has over a decade of experience investing in and operating companies at various stages, ranging from seed rounds through buyouts and pre-IPO financings.

Mohla is focused on identifying innovative early-stage companies in India and Southeast Asia. He has 18 years of global experience across investment banking and early and growth-stage venture investing. Prior to joining B Capital in 2022, Mohla was a Partner and Executive Director at Chiratae Ventures where he made over 40 investments across 20 companies.

Seabrook is focused on later-stage digital health, health IT, and new models of health insurance, particularly companies that are seeking to transform the patient experience, including how care is paid for and delivered. He has been with the firm since 2015 and his investments include Atomwise, Bright.md, Centivo, Evidation Health, Notable Labs, and SilverCloud Health.

About B Capital Group

B Capital Group is a multi-stage global investment firm founded in 2015. Investing in companies transforming large traditional industries across borders and geographies, B Capital leverages an international team of seasoned experts, as well as its strategic partnership with BCG. The firm helps founders navigate business challenges, raise capital, and attract talented leadership at every stage of the startup lifecycle. B Capital invests in in enterprise software, healthcare, financial services, consumer enablement, and industrial and transportation companies. The B Capital portfolio includes global, industry-leading companies like Atomwise, Carro, Dailyhunt, Datarobot, Evidation Health, Icertis, Innovaccer, Ninja Van, Tuhu, and Yalo. For more information, visit bcapgroup.com.