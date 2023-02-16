B2B sales and marketing software platform Demandbase secures $175m from Vista Credit Partners

The investment will be used to back Demandbase's "next wave of platform innovation."

Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners, has provided $175 million to New York City-based Demandbase, a B2B sales and marketing software provider.

“Demandbase is revolutionizing the GTM experience and driving results for B2B companies. Vista Credit Partners seeks to partner with companies that have a strong market position and a mission-critical product suite with the ability to transform their respective industries,” said David Flannery, president of Vista Credit Partners, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Gabe and the entire Demandbase team as they look to continue their path of innovation and build meaningful solutions for their customers.”

Vista Credit Partners is focused on the enterprise software, data and technology markets.

Formed in 2013, VCP has grown to over $6.6 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.