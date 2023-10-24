Bain Capital and Platinum Equity bet big on housing with US LBM

Bain Capital Private Equity’s partial exit of its stake in US LBM, a distributor of building materials, to Platinum Equity, is creating liquidity while continuing to tap into long-term growth in home construction in the US, partners at the firm said.

PE Hub caught up with Bain Capital partners Stephen Thomas and Olivia Howard about the deal that is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. The Boston-headquartered firm first invested in US LBM in 2020, in a deal that was valued at approximately $2.5 billion.

“We have done 29 add-on acquisitions, and the business has grown organically,” said Thomas. “As a result of all that, we began to think this summer about how we could realize some liquidity from the strength of the business performance while also participating in the upside.”

US LBM is a full-line distributor of specialty building materials operating 440 locations in the US. Its products include windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry.

“We are very bullish on US housing overall over the long term,” Howard said. “We believe also that building products distribution and solutions is a very fragmented market with a continuing opportunity for M&A.”

With almost three years invested into US LBM, Bain Capital believes there is still a bigger window of opportunities in this market. “We are really in the early innings of getting the benefits of US LBM being a fully integrated national platform,” noted Howard, adding that together with the management team, they focused on investing in core data and analytics capabilities across the whole company to scale US LBM.

Thomas said they are prepared for market uncertainty and a slowdown that could affect industrial businesses but added that they have confidence in the medium- to long-term horizon of the growth fundamentals.

Bain Capital along with Platinum Equity will continue with an aggressive M&A approach, Thomas said, adding that most of the add-ons have been focused on the US Sun Belt, where there are higher rates of growth and demand for housing.

Among the previous 29 acquisitions, Thomas said most of them came about because of “proprietary dialogues” and long-standing relationships with US LBM management. “As many of those businesses think about their next phase, they see a lot of value in joining the broader US LBM platform to accelerate growth and realize savings in areas like purchasing,” he said.

To be aggressive on the M&A front, Howard said they have “invested a lot towards their integration capabilities to allow US LBM to continue to be that acquirer of choice, enabling expansion of product offerings for customers and technology for smaller businesses across the country, and we believe that’s going to continue in the next five to 10 years and beyond.”

Partnering with Platinum

Bain Capital and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes and joint board governance in US LBM, which will continue to be led by founder and CEO LT Gibson and his current management team.

“We still think there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity to improve US LBM, particularly around how to further integrate the platform on a national level,” Thomas said. “We think Platinum can be a really value-added partner. They are highly aligned with us around the growth strategy for the business and have a lot of operational capabilities as well to add to the business.”

The two firms have previously worked together on a separate deal in July, when Solenis, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity that specializes in chemicals used in water-intensive industries, merged with Diversey Holdings – a company that was owned by Bain Capital – in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion.

Bain Capital, which was the majority shareholder of Diversey, now holds a minority stake in Solenis.

Among its strengths, Bain Capital said it has a very deep team that supports management in accelerating their strategic initiatives as well as a long track record of investing in industrials.