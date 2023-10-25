Bain Capital and Smith Hill form $1bn hospitality-focused private lending platform

The joint venture will initially focus on new loan originations and debt refinancing exclusively in the hospitality space within primary and secondary markets throughout the U.S.

Bain Capital Special Situations and Smith Hill have launched a $1 billion private lending platform focused on the hospitality sector.

The joint venture will initially focus on new loan originations and debt refinancing exclusively in the hospitality space within primary and secondary markets throughout the U.S.

“Rising interest rates coupled with lender pullback in the real estate debt capital markets has created a significant opportunity to deliver flexible financing solutions to high-performing, growth-oriented hospitality borrowers,” said David DesPrez, a managing director at Bain Capital in a statement. “We believe our joint venture with Smith Hill Capital is tailor-made for this moment in hospitality because it combines decades of industry and capital markets experience with a highly attractive market opportunity.”

Bain Capital’s hospitality investments includes Apple Leisure Group, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella and Pyramid Global Hospitality.

Bain Capital Special Situations has $19 billion in assets under management and has invested more than $28 billion since its inception in 2002.

Smith Hill is the commercial real estate debt investment management business of the Procaccianti Companies.