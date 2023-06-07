Bain Capital-backed AqueoUS Vets buys manufacturer Dixie Tank Company

Dixie Tank was founded in 1943

AqueoUS Vets, which is backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, has acquired Jacksonville, Florida-based Dixie Tank Company, a maker of carbon and stainless-steel tanks, pressure vessels, water heaters, filters, and custom fabrications. No financial terms were disclosed.

AqueoUS Vets is a provider of water treatment and delivery systems.

“Our vision for AqueoUS Vets is to be a national brand, a leader of treatment solutions that address the country’s most urgent drinking water contaminants, including PFAS, 1,4-dioxane, arsenic, 1,2,3-TCP, VOCs, TOC and TPH. This transaction gives us a base to better serve the eastern half of the U.S.,” said Rob Craw, CEO of AqueoUS Vets in a statement. “With the acquisition of Dixie Tank, we will continue to grow and address the increasing demand for compliant water treatment across the country by mitigating the environmental impact of modern industrialization and promoting healthy water systems.”

In January 2022, AqueoUS Vets received a growth investment from Bain Capital Double Impact, the impact investment strategy of Bain Capital.