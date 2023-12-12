Bain Capital-backed VXI appoints Shankardass as CMO

- In this position, Shankardass will help steer the organization’s core marketing functions
VXI, which is backed by Bain Capital, has named Amit Shankardass as chief marketing officer.
Los Angeles-based VXI is a provider of customer experience and business process outsourcing solutions.
In this position, Shankardass will help steer the organization’s core marketing functions.
“I am thrilled to join VXI, a company that is particularly well-poised to deliver exceptional customer experiences. I look forward to leading the marketing efforts and helping drive sustained revenue growth and market position for VXI,” said Shankardass in a statement.
According to his LinkedIn page, Shankardass is the former CMO of Alorica. He was also a chief global CMO at Sitel.
Based in Boston, Bain Capital was founded in 1984.