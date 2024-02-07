Bain Capital Double Impact backs edtech firm Branching Minds

Branching Minds will continue to be led by its management team, including co-founder and CEO Maya Gat and co-founder and COO David Magier.

Bain Capital Double Impact has made an investment in Branching Minds, a New York City-based education technology firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Branching Minds will continue to be led by its management team, including co-founder and CEO Maya Gat and co-founder and COO David Magier.

“Branching Minds has a strong track record and differentiated solutions to support the needs of students, effectively, and efficiently, regardless of socioeconomic background.” said Iain Ware, a partner at Bain Capital Double Impact in a statement. “Educators across the country place significant trust in Branching Minds as the leading innovator of MTSS solutions because it goes beyond data analytics to serve as a co-pilot and central hub for student interventions.”

Tucker Capital served as financial advisor to Branching Minds.

Branching Minds was founded in 2013.

Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital.