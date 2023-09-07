Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire industrial process firm Harrington

Harrington will continue to operate as a standalone company and be led by its current management team.

Currently, Harrington has been owned by Nautic Partners since 2020

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

Founded in 1984. Bain Capital manages approximately $175 billion in total assets

Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to acquire Chino, California-based Harrington Process Solutions, a specialty distributor of industrial flow control process solutions.

Harrington was founded in 1959.

“Harrington has been gaining market share for many years, driven by differentiated technical expertise, product availability, and execution,” said Joe Robbins, a partner at Bain Capital in a statement. “We have a great appreciation for the success the Company has achieved to date, and we are excited to support Harrington’s leadership and continued growth in the years to come.”

Debt financing for the transaction is being provided by the private credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, BMO Capital Markets, Oak Hill Advisors, and Jefferies Credit Partners.

Baird and BMO Capital Markets are serving as financial advisors to Bain Capital while Jefferies and William Blair are serving as financial advisors to Harrington and Nautic Partners.

