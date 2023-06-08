Bain Capital Special Situations backs KP Aviation

Proceeds will be used to purchase the interests of Balmoral Funds LLC, KP Aviation's current investment partner since 2015.

Bain Capital Special Situations has invested in Mesa, Arizona-based KP Aviation, a supplier of essential aftermarket materials and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Proceeds will be used to purchase the interests of Balmoral Funds LLC, KP Aviation’s current investment partner since 2015.

KP Aviation was founded in 2001. The company’s existing management team led by founder and CEO Kim Schulze will continue to lead the business.

“KP Aviation fills a critical role in the aerospace supply chain, providing customers with mid-life, lower-cost aftermarket assets relative to original equipment manufacturer solutions, and we believe the business is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive sector tailwinds,” said Matt Evans, a partner at Bain Capital Special Situations in a statement. “We have long admired KP Aviation and have been impressed with the Company’s highly differentiated business model and competitive advantages, experienced, founder-led management team, and impressive track record of growth and operational excellence. We are excited to partner with Kim and the rest of the management team to support KP Aviation’s next phase of growth.”

Perella Weinberg Partners and Vedder Price served as KP Aviation’s financial and legal advisors, respectively. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to KP Aviation’s management team. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Bain Capital Special Situations.

Bain Capital Special Situations has $18 billion in assets under management and has invested more than $28 billion since its inception in 2002.