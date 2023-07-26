Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and Valeas Capital backs charity solutions provider Ren

The investment will be used to fund new product features, rapidly scale the team, support financial advisor and client awareness of DAFs and expand Ren’s charity network.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and Valeas Capital Partners have made an investment in Indianapolis-based Ren, a philanthropic solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used to fund new product features, rapidly scale the team, support financial advisor and client awareness of DAFs and expand Ren’s charity network.

Since inception, Ren has processed over 10 million grants representing a total value of over $167 billion contributed to non-profits globally.

“It’s exceptionally rare to invest in a business with such strong capital efficiency that sits at the intersection of vertical software and a multi-sided network,” said Scott Kirk, a partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities in a statement.

Raymond James acted as exclusive financial advisor to Ren.

Ren was founded in 1987.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities is a business unit of Bain Capital, which has approximately $175 billion in assets under management.