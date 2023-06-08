Bain Capital Tech Opportunities leads $190m in Blackpoint Cyber

Accel was also an investor.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities led a $190 million investment in Blackpoint Cyber, a technology-focused cybersecurity company.

Accel was also an investor. Blackpoint Cyber’s already existing backers are Adelphi Capital Partners, Telecom Ventures, Pelican Ventures and WP Global Partners.

The investment will be used to fund further development of Blackpoint’s security technology.

Blackpoint was founded in 2014 by CEO Jon Murchison, a former National Security Agency computer operations expert.

“Blackpoint sets itself apart as the security service of choice for MSPs with its next-gen MDR technology and integrations to detect and actively respond to threats,” said Dewey Awad, a partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities in a statement. “We are thrilled to join Jon and the management team to help accelerate the growth of the business and drive new product development that delivers a unique value proposition to MSPs and their customers.”

William Blair acted as financial advisor to Bain Capital Tech Opportunities on the transaction.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities is a business unit of Bain Capital, which has approximately $160 billion in assets under management.