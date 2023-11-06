Bain Capital to acquire consulting services provider Guidehouse for $5.3bn

Guidehouse has been owned by Veritas Capital since 2018.

Guidehouse will continue to operate under its current management team, led by CEO Scott McIntyre

Baird is serving as financial advisor to Bain Capital while Guggenheim Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs are serving as financial advisors to Guidehouse and Veritas

Bain Capital Private Equity is currently managing approximately $180 billion in total assets

Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to acquire McLean, Virginia-based Guidehouse, a provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, for $5.3 billion.

Guidehouse will continue to operate under its current management team, led by CEO Scott McIntyre.

Guidehouse has been owned by Veritas Capital since 2018.

“Guidehouse has established a clear leadership position in its space using a differentiated model built on collaboration, expertise, and great execution,” said Joe Robbins, a partner at Bain Capital in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Scott and his proven management team to continue growing organically and inorganically in an industry with strong, long-term fundamental tailwinds.”

Baird is serving as financial advisor to Bain Capital. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is serving as accounting advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Bain Capital. Guggenheim Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Guidehouse and Veritas. Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP are serving as legal counsel to Guidehouse and Veritas.

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital Private Equity is currently managing approximately $180 billion in total assets.