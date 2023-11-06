Bain Capital to acquire consulting services provider Guidehouse for $5.3bn

- Guidehouse will continue to operate under its current management team, led by CEO Scott McIntyre
- Bain Capital Private Equity is currently managing approximately $180 billion in total assets
Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to acquire McLean, Virginia-based Guidehouse, a provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, for $5.3 billion.
Guidehouse has been owned by Veritas Capital since 2018.
“Guidehouse has established a clear leadership position in its space using a differentiated model built on collaboration, expertise, and great execution,” said Joe Robbins, a partner at Bain Capital in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Scott and his proven management team to continue growing organically and inorganically in an industry with strong, long-term fundamental tailwinds.”
Baird is serving as financial advisor to Bain Capital. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is serving as accounting advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Bain Capital. Guggenheim Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Guidehouse and Veritas. Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP are serving as legal counsel to Guidehouse and Veritas.
Founded in 1984, Bain Capital Private Equity is currently managing approximately $180 billion in total assets.