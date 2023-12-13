Bain Capital to acquire significant stake in sports and nutrition brands provider 1440 Foods

The transaction is expected to close in December.

1440 Foods will continue to be led by CEO Azania Andrews and her current management team

1440 Foods is the former sports and active nutrition division of The Bountiful Company that was acquired in 2021 by 4×4 Capital

UBS Investment Bank is serving as financial advisor to Bain Capital while PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor to 1440 Foods and 4×4 Capital.

Bain Capital has agreed to acquire a significant stake in 1440 Foods, a portfolio of sports and active nutrition brands. No financial terms were disclosed.

1440’s portfolio includes Pure Protein, MET-Rx and Body Fortress.

“1440 Foods’ innovative brands sit at the intersection of two consumer megatrends: first the growth of on-the-go snacking; and second the pursuit of healthier lifestyles, and as part of that consumers’ realization that protein is critical to total body wellness,” said Adam Nebesar, a a partner at Bain Capital in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Azania and 4×4 Capital to continue to build and grow 1440 Foods as a market leader in active lifestyle nutrition.”

Debt financing for the transaction is being provided by Fortress Investment Group.

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital Private Equity is currently managing approximately $180 billion in total assets.