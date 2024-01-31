Balance Point Capital promotes Groher to managing director, Freshman to SVP and O’Connor to senior associate

Also, the firm hired Wills Danielsen and Nina Loruss as associates on the investment and investor relations teams, respectively.

Balance Point Capital has promoted Grant Groher to managing director, Dan Freshman to senior vice president, and James O’Connor to senior associate.

Also, the firm hired Wills Danielsen and Nina Loruss as associates on the investment and investor relations teams, respectively.

On the appointments, Seth Alvord, managing partner said in a statement, “We are very pleased to promote Grant, Dan, and James, each of whom have added significant value to Balance Point. Their expertise and dedication to our firm and portfolio companies has greatly contributed to the success of our investment platform. We look forward to their continued contributions.”

Groher joined Balance Point in 2017, Freshman came on board in 2018 and O’Connor joined in 2022.

Prior to joining Balance Point, Groher worked at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Freshman held various roles at Tudor Investment Corporation and O’Connor worked at CIT Group.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Balance Point is focused on the lower middle market. The firm has about $2.1 billion in assets under management.