Balance Point invests in consultancy Shift Paradigm

Balance Point has made an investment in Shift Paradigm, an Austin-based consultancy. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital will be used to back Shift Paradigm’s acquisition of Ergo, an email marketing company in New York City.

Shift Paradigm is backed by Growth Catalyst Partners.

Ergo was founded in 2004.

Justin Kaplan, Partner at Balance Point said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Shift Paradigm and GCP teams, and we’re excited to welcome the Ergo team to the platform. The combination of these two businesses adds to the momentum that Liz and her team have built in the business. We are very enthusiastic about the outlook for Shift Paradigm heading into 2023.”

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. The firm has approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management.