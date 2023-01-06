Balmoral exits gifts provider Enesco

Enesco sells brands such as Department 56, Our Name Is Mud, Izzy & Oliver, Disney, Lolita, DC and Jim Shore

Balmoral Funds has sold Itasca, Illinois-based Enesco, a provider of of gifts, home accents and collectibles. The buyer was Ad Populum. No financial terms were disclosed.

Enesco sells brands such as Department 56, Our Name Is Mud, Izzy & Oliver, Disney, Lolita, DC and Jim Shore.

“Enesco is led by an experienced and high integrity management team that will continue to design and sell quality cherished products to its loyal base of customers,” said Jonathan Victor, a managing partner at Balmoral, in a statement.

Enesco was founded in 1958.

Based in Los Angeles, Balmoral has approximately $1.5 billion of assets under management. Balmoral typically invests in companies that have revenues between $30 million to $800 million and require equity investments of $10 million to $100 million.

Balmoral was founded in 2005.