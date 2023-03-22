Banneker-backed Versaterm Public Safety bags CI Technologies

CI Technologies is a provider of professional standards, internal affairs, wellness, and early intervention software for public safety agencies

The acquisition includes CI Technologies’ entire product line: Public Portal, BlueTeam, EIPro, and MakeNOTE

Bannekar Partners first invested in Versaterm in 2020

Based in Ottawa, Versaterm is a global public safety services company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and customer service.

The acquisition includes CI Technologies’ entire product line: Public Portal, BlueTeam, EIPro, and MakeNOTE. Versaterm will integrate the products into its public safety ecosystem to further enhance agency operations, increase the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, and improve community service, engagement and safety.

“CI Technologies has developed proven best-in-class solutions, and now, including them into the Versaterm Public Safety ecosystem, we’ll combine our respective industry-leading solutions, delivering seamless workflows and continuous improvements for our public safety partners,” said Warren Loomis, President and CEO of Versaterm, in a statement.

Bulkley Capital and Barnes & Thornburg acted as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to CI Technologies. Baker Newman Noyes and Baker Tilly WM provided accounting and tax representation.