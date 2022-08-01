Banner appoints Ainge as VP

He also worked as an investment professional with BV Investment Partners

Banner Ventures, a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses, has named Cooper Ainge as a vice president.

Prior to joining Banner, Ainge worked in technology investment banking with William Blair in New York City and Boston and then worked as an investment professional with Boston-based BV Investment Partners.

“As our portfolio and pipeline continue to grow, it is critical that we keep hiring the best. We could not be more excited about Cooper joining our team. His experience at BV in providing both growth and buyout capital to founders is a perfect fit for our investment focus at Banner and will be a great complement to our existing deal team,” said Tyler Price, a principal at Banner Ventures, in a statement.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Banner’s portfolio includes investments in or acquisitions of 15 companies in 12 states, with approximately 2,500 employees across the portfolio. Banner Ventures also sponsored a SPAC, Banner Acquisition Corp., which completed its $150 million IPO in September of 2021.