Bansk Group-backed Arcadia scoops up consumer health products firm Avrio Health

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, which is backed by Bansk Group, has acquired New York-based Avrio Health, a consumer health products company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Among Avrio’s brands are Betadine, Colace and SlowMag.

“Since initiating our partnership with Arcadia in 2021, we have focused on driving organic growth and expanding the Company’s brand portfolio,” said Chris Kelly, a partner at Bansk Group in a statement. “This transaction will further distinguish Arcadia as a leader in health and wellness, and allow the Company to enhance the wellbeing of more consumers. We look forward to continuing to support the Company’s momentum and building on the strong growth Arcadia has experienced over the past few years.”

Centerview Partners is acting as financial advisor to Bansk Group while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor.

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare’s products are sold in over 60,000 stores nationwide, including major drug, food and mass merchandiser outlets.

Based in New York, Bansk invests in consumer brands. Bansk Group was founded in 2019.