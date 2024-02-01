Bansk Group buys beef jerky provider No Man’s Land Foods

No Man's Land Foods will continue to be led by CEO Pete Dillingham, President Clint Beagley, and the existing leadership team.

Lincoln International was financial advisor to No Man’s Land

Founded in 2019, Bansk invests in consumer brands

Bansk Group has acquired No Man’s Land Foods, an Oklahoma-based provider of beef jerky and meat sticks. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Consumers today are increasingly seeking high-quality, high-protein snack options, and we believe there is a meaningful opportunity for No Man’s Land to expand into new distribution channels and geographic markets and bring its beloved products to more consumers across the country,” said Brian O’Connor, senior partner and chief investment officer at Bansk in a statement. “As longtime food and beverage investors, we believe brands dedicated to quality, convenience and unique flavors can achieve a highly loyal consumer base and sustainable long-term brand differentiation. The No Man’s Land team has built an exceptional business, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help position the company for continued growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Bansk Group. Lincoln International, LLC served as financial advisor and Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O acted as legal counsel to No Man’s Land.

No Man’s Land was founded in 1997.

