Barclays Bank Delaware to sell $1.1bn credit card receivables to Blackstone

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

Barclays Bank PLC will serve as structuring advisor to Blackstone in the transaction

Headquartered in the UK, Barclays is a global finance company

Based in New York City, Blackstone has more than $1 trillion in assets under management

Barclays Bank Delaware has agreed to sell about $1.1 billion of credit card receivables to Blackstone.

Barclays Bank PLC will invest in the transaction alongside Blackstone’s insurance accounts.

On the deal, Anna Cross, group finance director at Barclays, said in a statement, “During our investor update, we said that we would leverage strategic partnerships to execute risk transfer agreements to reduce capital requirements. I am delighted to announce this first agreement in our U.S. cards book.”

Based in New York City, Blackstone has more than $1 trillion in assets under management. Blackstone was founded in 1985.