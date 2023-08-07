Barge manufacturer Poseidon secures investment from CenterGate

Poseidon Barge President Mary Habegger-Fox will continue to lead the company.

Poseidon Barge was established in 1986

True North Strategic Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Poseidon

Based in Austin, CenterGate invests in the lower middle market

CenterGate Capital has made an investment in Berne, Indiana-based Poseidon Barge, a barge manufacturer and rental provider supporting critical marine infrastructure throughout North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

Michael Smith, a managing director at CenterGate Capital, said in a statement, “Donnie, Mary, and the entire Poseidon team have built an impressive organization. We are excited to partner with Poseidon to help them continue their growth and execute on our shared vision for the future.”

CenterGate Capital was represented by McGuireWoods LLP in the transaction.

