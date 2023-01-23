Barings supports ATL Partners’ investment in aerospace maintenance firm Aero Accessories

Barings was lead agent for a senior secured facility to support this deal.

Barings is a subsidiary of MassMutual

Aero Accessories was founded in 2007

ATL Partners invests in aerospace, transportation, and logistics companies

Barings has provided financing to back ATL Partners‘ investment in Miramar, Florida-based Aero Accessories, a provider of aerospace component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Barings was lead agent for a senior secured facility to support this deal.

“Barings deeply values our relationship with ATL Partners and appreciates the opportunity to support the investment in Aero Accessories,” said Max McEwen, managing director in Barings’ North American private finance group, in a statement. “Aero Accessories is a differentiated player in the aerospace aftermarket with a wide breadth of repair capabilities and deep technical expertise. We are confident ATL’s deep experience across the aerospace industry will help the Company accelerate its growth trajectory.”

Aero Accessories was founded in 2007.

ATL Partners invests in aerospace, transportation, and logistics companies.

Barings is a subsidiary of MassMutual.