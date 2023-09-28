Battery acquires Skalar Analytical, PromoChrom Technologies, LCTech

Skalar will serve as the foundation for the new company.

Battery Ventures has acquired Skalar Analytical, PromoChrom Technologies and LCTech to create a new laboratory-automation company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Battery appointed Amod Kher as the group CEO to drive organic growth and continued M&A, as well as to oversee integration efforts, according to a release.

Kher joins from Gardner Denver Medical, a segment of Ingersoll Rand, where he was VP and general manager.

The investments come as the laboratory-automation market continues to grow amid increased labor shortages and labor costs, complex regulations drive the adoption of advanced testing methods and technological advancements make automated laboratory instruments more accessible and easier to use, the release said.

“Having previous experience with lab-automation company SPT Labtech, we saw firsthand the trend towards automation within the drug-discovery and life-sciences markets and are enthusiastic about creating a new company addressing the same challenges within environmental, agricultural and food applications,” said Zack Smotherman, a Battery general partner.

SPT Labtech is a portfolio company of Battery Ventures.

Skalar manufactures chemistry analyzers and laboratory- automation products for environmental and agricultural applications. It is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Richmond, British Columbia-based PromoChrom is an automated solid-phase extraction (SPE) provider.

LCTech, based in Obertaufkirchen, Germany, provides SPE consumables and advanced automation and robotics capabilities.

Battery is a technology and software-focused investment firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Tel Aviv, New York and London.