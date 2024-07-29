Battery Ventures ‘pretty optimistic’ on second half as uncertainties clear
Despite the positivity, the lack of impact on markets from the election cycle might be ‘a little bit overly near-sighted,’ says Battery general partner Jesse Feldman.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Despite the positivity, the lack of impact on markets from the election cycle might be ‘a little bit overly near-sighted,’ says Battery general partner Jesse Feldman.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination