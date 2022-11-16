Baymark-backed IT Voice acquires managed IT services firm Jaekle

Generational Equity was the advisor on the deal.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, IT Voice is an IT services provider

Baymark Partners invests in middle-market services companies

IT Voice, a portfolio company of Baymark Partners, has acquired Macedonia, Ohio-based The Jaekle Group, a provider of managed IT services and tech solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Generational Equity was the advisor on the deal.

“This deal was a perfect strategic fit for both sides and has lot of synergistic opportunities for both companies going forward. TJG is a perfect tuck-in for the Baymark acquisition strategy and Baymark is the perfect buyer for TJG, enabling it to become a part of a growing company,” said Prasad Karcherla, a senior M&A advisor at Generational Equity, in a statement.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, IT Voice is an IT services provider.

Based in Plano, Texas, Baymark Partners invests in middle-market services companies.