Baymark-backed Rackmount Solutions buys Newbart Products

Newbart sells cameras for photo ID cards and software to create IDs, card printers, access technology cards, lanyards and strap clips.

Rackmount Solutions provides off-the-shelf, custom, and niche server racks, server cabinets, wall mounts and portable cooling solutions

Baymark Partners acquires growing middle market service, distribution, manufacturing and tech enabled companies

Both Rackmount and Baymark are based in Plano, Texas

Rackmount Solutions, which is backed by Baymark Partners, has acquired Houston-based Newbart Products, a a distributor of identification card equipment and supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Generational Equity advised Newbart on the deal.

Newbart sells cameras for photo ID cards, software to create IDs, card printers, access technology cards, lanyards, strap clips, wristbands, and other related ID card accessories. Newbart primarily serves hospitals, businesses, governmental organizations, and educational institutions. Primary geographic markets include Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio/Austin.

Located in Plano, Texas, Rackmount Solutions provides off-the-shelf, custom, and niche server racks, server cabinets, wall mounts, portable cooling solutions, outdoor enclosures, batteries, integrated AC and DC power system solutions, rack accessories and power, along with installation and maintenance services

Located in Plano, Texas, Baymark Partners acquires growing middle market service, distribution, manufacturing and tech enabled companies.