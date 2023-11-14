BayPine appoints Eaves as portfolio operations head and Currier as CFO

Prior to joining BayPine, Eaves was one of the first operating partners at General Atlantic and Currier was managing director and CFO for Audax Private Equity.

BayPine LP has named Cory A. Eaves as partner and head of portfolio operations and Jason Currier as partner and chief financial officer.

Prior to joining BayPine, Eaves was one of the first operating partners at General Atlantic. Before joining General Atlantic, he was executive vice president, chief technology officer, and chief information officer at Misys plc.

Before BayPine, Currier served as a managing director and CFO for Audax Private Equity. Prior to Audax, he was a vice president, finance, at General Atlantic and previously served as controller at Bessemer Venture Partners.

On the appointments, Anjan Mukherjee and David Roux, managing partners of BayPine, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Cory and Jason to BayPine as we continue to build a best-in-class investment organization supported by robust operating infrastructure. Cory is a hands-on, technology-fluent executive with a proven track record of helping companies to strengthen their products and services and establish new, innovative digital capabilities and tools.”

