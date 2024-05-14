BayPine appoints Terjanian as partner and IR head

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
In this role, Terjanian will lead the firm’s fundraising efforts and deepen and expand BayPine’s relationships with the global institutional investment community.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination