BBH Capital invests in IT service provider Quest Technology

BBH Capital Partners, the private equity arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, has invested in Quest Technology Management. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1982, and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Quest is an IT service provider. The company focuses on cybersecurity, disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, and unified communications.

Regarding the newly formed partnership, Quest’s founder and CEO, Tim Burke, commented, “I am excited to partner with the BBHCP team as we continue to grow Quest. BBHCP’s reputation and experience working with founders and family-owned businesses was exactly what I was looking for when I began thinking about bringing on a partner. I am confident this relationship will help Quest further support and grow with our customers while also creating opportunities for our team.”

According to the company, Quest is listed on the most current Solution Provider 500 list and Elite 150.

BBHCP is currently investing through two funds, BBH Capital Partners VI, L.P. (CP VI) and CP Opportunities Fund, L.P. (CP Opportunities). CP VI, a $1.215 billion fund, targets platform investments between $40 million and $150 million and CP Opportunities, a $250 million fund, targets platform investments up to $30 million.