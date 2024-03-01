BBH Capital invests in manufacturer Wolter

The investment will be used by Wolter for growth and expansion.

BBH Capital Partners has made a minority investment in Wolter Inc, a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based provider of material handling solutions, automation, overhead cranes, industrial dock and door services, and power systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by Wolter for growth and expansion.

On the transaction, Matthew Salsbury, co-manager of BBHCP, said in a statement, “We are proud to partner with Wolter and support their ambitious growth strategy. The company’s strong family values, commitment to excellence, and strategic vision align perfectly with our investment philosophy.”

Robert W. Baird served as investment banker for Wolter on the investment.

Wolter was founded in 1962.

BBH Capital Partners invests in middle-market companies. BBHCP is a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.