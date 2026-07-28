BC Partners agrees to acquire co-control stake in InfoRLife
InfoRLife, a Swiss CDMO specializing in ready-to-use IV infusion bags for hospitals, was founded in 2002 as a division of ACS Dobfar and operates sites in Switzerland, Romania, and Tunisia.
InfoRLife, a Swiss CDMO specializing in ready-to-use IV infusion bags for hospitals, was founded in 2002 as a division of ACS Dobfar and operates sites in Switzerland, Romania, and Tunisia.
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