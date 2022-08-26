BC Partners-backed GardaWorld buys Arca in 10th deal this year

Garda World was acquired by BC Partners in 2019 for C$5.2 billion.

BC Partners-backed Garda World Security Corp (GardaWorld) has bought Arca, a cash technology solutions and global marketing manufacturer of cash recyclers for financial institutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, GardaWorld is a security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions provider. The deal is its 10th this year, for a total investment of C$1.3 billion.

Arca will join forces with Sesami, GardaWorld’s global cash ecosystem integrator and financial technology company, created this year.

Arca, established in Mebane, North Carolina and Bollengo, Italy, has operations in more than 25 countries.

Concurrent with the deal, GardaWorld concluded an agreement with Investissement Québec for a C$300 million growth financing.

“We’re very pleased to be able to count on the support of the Government of Québec as we pursue our global growth ambitions,” said Stephan Crétier, founder, chairman and CEO of GardaWorld. “This strategic investment enables us to acquire high-quality companies like ARCA, and to keep innovating and leading the industry as a global champion.”

Garda World was acquired by BC Partners in 2019 for C$5.2 billion. The private equity firm has been investing for more than 30 years, raising 11 funds representing over $30 billion of committed capital.