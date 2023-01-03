BC Partners to acquire ABM solutions firm Madison Logic

LUMA Partners acted as financial advisor to BC Partners while Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

BC Partners has agreed to acquire New York City-based Madison Logic, a provider of account based marketing solutions, from Clarion Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Raymond Svider, chairman of BC Partners, said in a statement, “Madison Logic embodies the key themes that we look for at BC Partners and within the Technology sector: it is an industry leader in a secularly growing market with multiple avenues for growth and a strong management team. The business is the ideal platform to invest in this attractive segment of the market and, consistent with our ‘owner-operator’ mindset, we are excited to partner with Tom O’Regan, CEO and Vin Turk, COO and co-founder of Madison Logic, and their team in this next phase of the journey to execute their strategy and support them in further developing their technology and services offerings.”

LUMA Partners acted as financial advisor to BC Partners while Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

William Blair was lead financial advisor to Madison Logic and Clarion Capital Partners while Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP provided legal counsel.

With offices in New York, London, Hamburg and Paris, BC Partners has over €40 billion in assets under management. BC Partners was established in 1986.

Clarion Capital Partners targets lower middle market growth companies.