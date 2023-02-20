BCP-backed Lemoine acquires emergency fuel supplier Macro Companies

Richard McElligott will continue to serve as president of Macro Companies and Bill McElligott will remain as vice president.

In 2019, Bernhard Capital Partners acquired a significant stake in Lemoine

BCP invests in the energy, industrial and infrastructure services sectors

BCP was founded in 2013 by Jim Bernhard, former chairman and CEO of the Shaw Group, and Jeff Jenkins

Lemoine, a portfolio company of Bernhard Capital Partners, has acquired Broussard, Louisiana-based Macro Companies, an emergency fuel and water supplier. No financial terms were disclosed.

Richard McElligott will continue to serve as president of Macro Companies and Bill McElligott will continue to serve as vice president.

“This service expansion is critical for Lemoine in providing full-coverage emergency preparedness and disaster recovery services that create stronger, more resilient communities around the world,” said Lenny Lemoine, Lemoine CEO, in a statement. “In times of emergency, water and fuel become the lifelines of a community and its first responders, and Macro Companies brings unparalleled experience managing logistics, transportation and distribution. This vital service combined with Lemoine’s expertise in construction and disaster management uniquely positions our firm to deliver superior value to the communities and customers we serve, particularly in health care and mission-critical industries.”

In 2019, Bernhard Capital Partners acquired a significant stake in Lemoine.

BCP invests in the energy, industrial and infrastructure services sectors. BCP was founded in 2013 by Jim Bernhard, former chairman and CEO of the Shaw Group, and Jeff Jenkins.