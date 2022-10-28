BDC Capital’s Growth Equity Partners backs CEP-LRI merger

The two companies will maintain an independent branding strategy in their respective market segments after the merger.

CEP is a national forensic engineering business

LRI is a provider of fire protection engineering and building code consulting services

Their combination is intended to create a leader in the field of risk management and technical services

Laval, Quebec-based CEP Forensic has merged with Toronto-based LRI Engineering. No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is being backed by BDC Capital’s Growth Equity Partners.

CEP is a national forensic engineering business. LRI is a provider of fire protection engineering and building code consulting services. Their combination is intended to create a leader in the field of risk management and technical services.

The two companies will maintain an independent branding strategy in their respective market segments after the merger.

“We feel the time is right for consolidation in our space and combining the management of LRI and CEP with the expertise from BDC Capital, bodes well for our future,” said Michael Devine, chief financial officer of LRI Engineering, in a statement.

BDC Capital is the investment arm of Canadian bank BDC. is a private equity firm focused on buyouts and growth capital investments. With more than C$3 billion in assets under management, it offers Canadian businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity.