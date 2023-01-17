BDT and MSD Partners completes merger

The newly combined companies will now be known as BDT & MSD Partners.

Chicago-based merchant bank BDT and MSD Partners, a New York-based private equity firm founded by Michael Dell and his family, has completed its merger. The newly combined companies will now be known as BDT & MSD Partners.

Byron Trott and Gregg Lemkau will serve as co-CEOs of BDT & MSD Partners. Dan Jester and San Orr will serve as presidents and Brendan Rogers will serve as chief operating officer.

Also, Trott will serve as chairman of the firm and Michael Dell will be chairman of the firm’s advisory board.

Since 2010, the firm’s affiliated funds have deployed more than $50 billion across their investment strategies.

BDT was founded in 2009 by Trott while MSD Partners was established in 2009.