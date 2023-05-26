BDT Capital invests $125m in movie theater operator National Amusements

National Amusements is also a majority voting shareholder of mass media and entertainment conglomerate Paramount Global.

The deal is expected to close next week

The investment will position NAI for sustainable growth and further post-pandemic recovery as movie theater attendance continues to increase

BDT Capital Partners is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank

BDT Capital Partners has made a $125 million investment in National Amusements Inc, Norwood, Massachusetts-based movie theater operator.

National Amusements is also a majority voting shareholder of mass media and entertainment conglomerate Paramount Global.

The deal is expected to close next week.

The investment will position NAI for sustainable growth and further post-pandemic recovery as movie theater attendance continues to increase.

“We are pleased to partner with National Amusements in a transaction that supports its stewardship of Paramount Global,” said Byron Trott, Chairman and Co-CEO of BDT & MSD Partners. “Paramount has an incredible legacy, underpinned by its industry-leading content and media assets. We believe strongly in the value creation opportunities ahead for the company and its shareholders.”

BDT Capital Partners is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank.